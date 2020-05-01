Wisconsin Businesses Prep for Fishing Opener

SUPERIOR, Wis.– One of the biggest days on the calendar is almost here for Wisconsin. The fishing season will open tomorrow and it couldn’t have come at a better time as people try to find ways to get outside.

Fishing can be a great way to get outside and social distance during the pandemic. In Wisconsin, people are getting ready for what might be one of the most anticipated fishing openers in a long time.

“I’m guessing we’re going to have a lot of boats coming through,” said Raquel Stockey, owner of Four Corners Store in Superior.

Businesses are gearing up as anglers get ready to kick-off the season.

They see this weekend as the gateway to summer, their busiest time of the year.

Over at Four Corners Store, the day before fishing opener is busy as people come in to get their licenses. And then come back the next morning to load up on bait and snacks before going to the lake.

“We’ll be pretty busy with that, helping people get their licenses. We’ll be busy with that,” said Stockey. “We also have the fuel for their boats and we’re close to how many different lakes I envision that we’ll be busy.”

Amnicon Bar in Superior will be doing curbside pickup during opening weekend. Owner Rick Clark says his campground will also be open but bathrooms and showers there will be closed.

Clark says he’s not sure how the fishing will be this weekend but knows everyone will be excited.

“I don’t think it’s going to matter if people catch fish or not. I think they are going to enjoy just being out on the lake. And out in the air. It’s going to be a nice weekend so I think people are going to enjoy it whether they catch a fish or not,” said Clark.

While the charter fishing industry is on hold for now in Wisconsin until Memorial Day weekend, Jarrid Houston of Houston’s Guide Service in South Range is staying optimistic.

He says with the warmer water than the last couple years, the fishing opener weekend should lead to some great fishing.

Even though he can’t be taking people out on the water, Houston is encouraging going out to fish with your family.

“What it means to get out into the waters of the great states of Minnesota and Wisconsin both is putting that stuff all behind,” said Houston. “It’s a chance to take those stress levels and sidebar them for now. We can still go fishing right? We’re allowed to do that.”

Houston says if you want to help the charter fishing business while they are on hold. A good way to do so would be to buy gift certificates from them.