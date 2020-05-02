Classic Car Enthusiasts Cruise Through Twin Ports After Car Shows are Canceled

Many car shows are being canceled due to the crowds they normally draw, so anyone who owns a collector car was encouraged to join the procession.

DULUTH, Minn. – Car enthusiasts cruised around the Twin Ports on Saturday to allow people to enjoy classic cars in a socially distanced way.

Many car shows are being canceled due to the crowds they normally draw, so anyone who owns a collector car was encouraged to join the procession.

More than one hundred cars started in Superior and ended up in the Clyde Iron Works parking lot in Duluth.

“It’s a hobby and when people have a hobby they want to share it. We usually have car shows and we can’t have car shows now so we are having cruises and we are bringing the cars to the people rather than having people coming to the car show,” said organizer Judy Aunet.

Aunet also says she hopes to have another cruise in a couple of weeks going on a different route.