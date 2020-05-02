Local Church Hosts Drive-In Movie for Community

Families were encouraged to drive up with popcorn from home and tune into the radio to hear the Pixar film, Onward.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With movie theaters closed around the area, Hermantown Community Church hosted a drive-in film on Friday night for the community.

The church even got special permission from the Duluth Police Department to gather.

“It’s tough because we’ve all been locked up in our houses forever and everyone is wanting to get out but we have to keep the social distancing so we thought we’re going to have to stay separated from each other anyways stay in our cars come out and watch a movie,” said pastor Dan Stone.

Stone says he hopes to continue to do these throughout the spring and summer.