Minnesota Hair Salons to Open on Retail Curbside Basis Starting Monday

Following on the heels of Wisconsin hair salons, the Minnesota ones will be allowed to sell things like shampoo and beauty regimen products.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday, salons in Minnesota can open for retail curbside service and some Northland shops have already begun preparing for the big day.

Following on the heels of Wisconsin hair salons, the Minnesota ones will be allowed to sell things like shampoo and beauty regimen products.

Over at Language of Hair on London Road, when the salon does open, new capes will be purchased which will be washed in between each customer.

Customers can also wait in their cars before going in and the stations will be spaced six feet apart.

The owner has had the salon for more than 30 years and says she has never seen anything like this.

“Clients have been very understanding and very gracious and they are concerned about us as stylists, and me as the owner, and it’s been really a nice time to know how much you are cared about,” said Fay Kuettel, the owner of Language of Hair.

Kuettel says once they know they can open they will start scheduling clients based on the order they were scheduled before the shutdown.