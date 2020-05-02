Minnesota Surpasses 6,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Department of Health reports that nearly 500 people tested positive for COVID-19, putting the state over 6,000 cases.

Officials say 21 of the 24 deaths in Saturday’s report occurred in long-term care facilities, including one Clay County resident who was at least 100 years old.

The state also reported the death of a Hennepin County resident in their 40s who had no underlying health conditions.

The state’s death toll stands at 395. A total of 6,228 tests have come back positive. A total of 498 people tested positive in the last day, after a new high of 594 reported on Friday.