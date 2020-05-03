Duluth Marshall Basketball Standout Gianna Kneepkens Commits to University of Utah

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall girls basketball standout Gianna Kneepkens announced on Twitter on Sunday that she has committed to play Division I at the University of Utah.

Kneepkens ranked second in the entire state this past season in total points with 816 and with 31.4 points per game. She also ranked first on Duluth Marshall in most categories while leading the Hilltoppers to their first section title in 20 years and winning their first state tournament game.

Kneepkens joins teammate Grace Kirk to go Division I with Kirk going to Brown University in the fall.