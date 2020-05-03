Duluthian With MN Army National Guard Awarded Purple Heart
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluthian with the Minnesota Army National Guard has been honored to receive the Purple Heart after surviving an attack in Iraq earlier this year.
Al Johnson, a flight surgeon with the 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion, got the honor over the weekend along with some of his peers.
Johnson suffered a traumatic brain injury during the Iranian missile attack on the Al Asad Air Base in early January.
Johnson was airlifted to a medical center in Germany where he went through physical, speech, and occupational therapies to eventually get back in the fight.
Johnson posted on Facebook saying: “This is an honor that I don’t take lightly. I will hold this medal in high esteem as we walk in the shadows of the giants who gave the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield before us. I’m humbled to say the least.”
Full Facebook statement:
As many of you know, I have been away on deployment. What most of you don’t know is that I sustained a Traumatic Brain Injury during the January 8th Iranian missile attack on Al Asad Air Base. My fellow soldiers and I were in above ground bunkers where 2 of the 11 ballistic missiles impacted within 20-80 meters of our locations. Many others also impacted nearby.
Needless to say, this was a day that changed our lives forever. If it wasn’t for the decisive action of our command and the utter discipline of my fellow soldiers, I strongly believe that there could have been a much worse outcome. Things happened that night that we cannot discuss, however, I want to commend our team who worked swiftly and systematically together to complete the mission at hand. The events were surreal to say the least.
I was eventually evacuated to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, where I went through a month long process of neurological work ups and evaluations. I participated in all aspects of physical, speech, occupational, ocular, and auditory therapies. Thankfully, a handful of my team and I were able to return to theater to get back in the fight and I can’t thank everyone enough for the great care I had along the way.
Yesterday, many of my team and I were honored to receive the Purple Heart. This is a honor that I don’t take lightly. I will hold this medal in high esteem as we walk in the shadows of the giants who gave the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield before us. I’m humbled to say the least.