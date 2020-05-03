Duluthian With MN Army National Guard Awarded Purple Heart

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluthian with the Minnesota Army National Guard has been honored to receive the Purple Heart after surviving an attack in Iraq earlier this year.

Al Johnson, a flight surgeon with the 2-147 Assault Helicopter Battalion, got the honor over the weekend along with some of his peers.

Johnson suffered a traumatic brain injury during the Iranian missile attack on the Al Asad Air Base in early January.

Johnson was airlifted to a medical center in Germany where he went through physical, speech, and occupational therapies to eventually get back in the fight.

Johnson posted on Facebook saying: “This is an honor that I don’t take lightly. I will hold this medal in high esteem as we walk in the shadows of the giants who gave the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield before us. I’m humbled to say the least.”

