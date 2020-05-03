Ely Baker Making Cakes for Essential Workers

It started when Susan Laine created a poll online asking which essential business should receive a cake and blossomed into 53 cakes in total...and counting.

ELY, Minn. – A baker in Ely has taken her love for community and put it into icing.

It started when Susan Laine created a poll online asking which essential business should receive a cake.

then people started donating the money for cakes for other essential businesses.

Altogether, Laine has now made 53 cakes.

She’s doing all of this on top of her normal orders with help from her husband.

Laine has been baking round the clock to fill all her orders and says she is blown away by all of the selfless donations.

They all have Laine’s tagline, LovELY, emblazoned on the cakes.

“That’s lovELY that’s what this is all about it’s love and Ely. This place is magical. Ely is just such an amazing place and when you get everybody together and they’re all happy and they all love each other they’re all off doing wonderful things for each other,” says Laine.

She also says her goal is to bake 100 cakes for the community’s essential workers.