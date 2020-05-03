Free Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Events Happening in Northwestern Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — As states gather more testing kits for COVID-19, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced that free testing sites will pop-up in counties across Northwestern Wisconsin through at least mid-May.

The testing will be done in areas that currently lack it or where there might be higher rates of the virus, according to the state.

The pop-ups will be a coordinated effort with local health departments and The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the National Guard, the State Emergency Operations Center, and the Wisconsin Emergency Management.

“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” Governor Tony Evers said in a press release on Sunday. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin. The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce these additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin. I urge anyone who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to go get tested at one of these events.”

Ramping up testing across Wisconsin is part of the Badger Bounce Back plan, which includes testing anyone with coronavirus symptoms, quarantining those who do have the virus to stop the spread, and using contact tracing of where those who are sick have been and who they may have had contact with.

The official list of COVID-19 symptoms has expanded, and now includes fever, a cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, a sore throat, headaches, chills or shivering, loss of taste and/or smell, and muscle aches.

The following information was provided by the state on testing sites, with more sites that will be announced at a later time:

Barron and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 3-4, Drive-thru testing

St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground

122 Tamarack St.

Turtle Lake, WI 54889

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Burnett and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 5, Drive-thru testing

Burnett County Highway Shop

8150 State Road 70

Siren, WI 54872

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Douglas and Washburn Counties: May 6, Drive-thru testing

Solon Springs Community Center

11523 Business Highway 53

Solon Springs, WI

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Bad River Tribe and Ashland County: May 7, Drive-thru testing

Lake Superior Elementary School

1101 Binsfield Rd

Ashland, WI 54806

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 8, Drive-thru testing

Western WI Health

1100 Bergslien St.

Baldwin, WI 54022

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 9, Drive-thru testing

St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center

1091 Sutherland Ave.

River Falls, WI 54022

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Dunn and Eau Claire Counties: May 10-11, Drive-thru testing

CVTC/Prevea Health

617 W. Clairemont Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54701

May 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Chippewa, Clark, & Taylor Counties: May 13, Drive-thru testing

Thorp High School

605 S. Clark St.

Thorp, WI 54771

11a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Chippewa and Rusk Counties: May 14, Drive-thru testing

Rusk County Fairgrounds

Rusk County Fairgrounds Rd.

Ladysmith, WI 54848

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site