Free Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Events Happening in Northwestern Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — As states gather more testing kits for COVID-19, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced that free testing sites will pop-up in counties across Northwestern Wisconsin through at least mid-May.
The testing will be done in areas that currently lack it or where there might be higher rates of the virus, according to the state.
The pop-ups will be a coordinated effort with local health departments and The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the National Guard, the State Emergency Operations Center, and the Wisconsin Emergency Management.
“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” Governor Tony Evers said in a press release on Sunday. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin. The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce these additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin. I urge anyone who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to go get tested at one of these events.”
Ramping up testing across Wisconsin is part of the Badger Bounce Back plan, which includes testing anyone with coronavirus symptoms, quarantining those who do have the virus to stop the spread, and using contact tracing of where those who are sick have been and who they may have had contact with.
The official list of COVID-19 symptoms has expanded, and now includes fever, a cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, a sore throat, headaches, chills or shivering, loss of taste and/or smell, and muscle aches.
The following information was provided by the state on testing sites, with more sites that will be announced at a later time:
Barron and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 3-4, Drive-thru testing
St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground
122 Tamarack St.
Turtle Lake, WI 54889
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Burnett and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 5, Drive-thru testing
Burnett County Highway Shop
8150 State Road 70
Siren, WI 54872
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Douglas and Washburn Counties: May 6, Drive-thru testing
Solon Springs Community Center
11523 Business Highway 53
Solon Springs, WI
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Bad River Tribe and Ashland County: May 7, Drive-thru testing
Lake Superior Elementary School
1101 Binsfield Rd
Ashland, WI 54806
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 8, Drive-thru testing
Western WI Health
1100 Bergslien St.
Baldwin, WI 54022
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 9, Drive-thru testing
St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center
1091 Sutherland Ave.
River Falls, WI 54022
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Dunn and Eau Claire Counties: May 10-11, Drive-thru testing
CVTC/Prevea Health
617 W. Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54701
May 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Chippewa, Clark, & Taylor Counties: May 13, Drive-thru testing
Thorp High School
605 S. Clark St.
Thorp, WI 54771
11a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Chippewa and Rusk Counties: May 14, Drive-thru testing
Rusk County Fairgrounds
Rusk County Fairgrounds Rd.
Ladysmith, WI 54848
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site