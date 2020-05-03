Sterling Silver Studio Holds Sidewalk Parade of Parents and Students

Parents dressed up as cows and chickens and the students dressed up as farmers to parade down Hammond Avenue.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Along with most other things, springtime dance recitals are being canceled during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Sterling Silver Studio, a Superior dance studio, was supposed to have its 29th annual recital at Wessman Arena.

When the owner of the studio found out it was going to be canceled she decided to take one of the recital numbers to the streets of Superior.

“We can use what we have and take an otherwise unideal situation and turn it into something positive,” said Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz, the owner of Sterling Silver Studio.

Each year the studio performs a parent, child number.

This year the parents were encouraged to dress up as cows and chickens with their kids dressed as farmers.

“It’s just really silly lighthearted it makes the kids laugh to see their parents dressed up silly and it makes the audience laugh and just puts a whole lighthearted spin on the entire show,” said Nelson-Kavajecz.

Since the costumes had already been purchased the dancers took to Hammond Avenue in Superior to hopefully bring some light during a difficult time to those who saw the parade.

“Focus on the good things that we can do this and to use our imaginations and creativity and we can use what we do to make people in our community smile,” said Nelson-Kavajecz.

The studio is also still doing its regular dance classes virtually on Zoom.

“All of the students are able to attend each week at about their regular time they would come to the studio each week and we’ve been trying to do all kinds of fun activities and ways of keeping kids engaged and we are having a blast,” said Jaime Nord, a teacher at the studio.

Above all, the cow parade is a way to make another day of the safer-at-home order just a bit more enjoyable, even at 6 feet apart.

“We get to see our friends again and just get to have fun,” said Maylee Nord, who was walking in the parade.

Sterling Silver Studio is also offering free Facebook Live classes for anyone who wants to learn a new hobby like ballet, or even baton twirling on their Facebook page here.