Big Top Chautauqua 2020 Season Canceled

BAYFIELD, Wis. – The 2020 summer season of entertainment and events at Big Top Chautauqua has been canceled.

Big Top’s management announced Monday that they weighed countless scenarios but determined it was best to skip this season with the uncertainty surrounding the safety of large gatherings involving this pandemic.

There are refundable options available for people who have tickets for this year, but Big Top is encouraging people to consider donating the tickets back to big top during this time.

Big Top Chautauqua, known as “Culture Under Canvas,” has provided performances by renowned national, regional and touring musicians since 1986.