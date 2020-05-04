Duluth Fire Department Gets New Truck

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has received a new fire truck.

It arrived about a week ago, but it has been in the works for more than a year since July of 2018. The department has been short a truck up until this new one arrived.

Some characteristics of this truck include a higher horsepower motor, which allows it to go up hills faster, and a tighter turning radius, which allows crew members to move around the city more efficiently.

“Just unique features in its ability to get into tight places, its ability to set up faster, its ability to climb the hills better, and get on scene faster,” said Scott Kleive, Duluth deputy fire chief of operations. “Those are some of the unique features specifically to this truck here.”

Fire trucks are all custom-made and are funded by tax revenue. They range from $500,000 to those that are more than $1 million.