Green Haven Elementary Teachers Hold Parade for Students

Teachers got to wave hello and talk to their students as they drove by.

HIBBING, Minn. – On Monday, teachers lined the sidewalk of Green Haven Elementary School as their students and family members drove by.

Staff members got to wave hello and talk to their students from a safe distance. After nearly two months of distance learning, students and teachers were very excited to see each other again.

“It feels great to see all the kids, all the smiles. It’s been about two months since I’ve seen their great smiles. It’s been great to see them and all their smiles and it’s been very exciting,” first grade teacher Mike Robertson said.

While distance learning has been challenging for everyone, the teachers say they’ve missed the face-to-face interactions with their students, and Monday’s parade let them have that feeling again.

“Being here today kind of reignites why we do what we do and we feed off of each other, it just feels good to be back, it’s like a family. We’ve been gone for a long time and we’re back together and this is how we operate here,” kindergarten teacher Meghan Kolkind said.