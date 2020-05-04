Grocery Store Donates Food to Goodwill Employees

DULUTH, Minn.– With some people out of work because of the pandemic, a grocery store in Cloquet is working to help get food to people who need it.

Around 30 employees at Goodwill in Duluth were given free groceries from B&B Market in Cloquet. 50 bags were donated filled with classic grocery items like bread, milk and eggs.

Employees were surprised when they got the call over the weekend that they would be getting the groceries.

“It was just a nod that we’re in this together that we haven’t forgotten about you and that we look forward to welcoming them back to work,” said Goodwill Communications Manager Scott Vezina.

While the store remains closed, they are planning and preparing for when they can open up again.