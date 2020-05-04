Local Bakery in Need of Funding

Positively 3rd Street Bakery is needing to raise $25,000.

DULUTH, Minn. – One local bakery is asking the public for donations so it can continue with its business.

Positively 3rd Street Bakery is needing to raise $25,000. This will pay workers with reduced hours, continue to provide the baked goods and will help with replacing the business’ industrial mixer, which is getting close to not be being usable anymore.

Staff say they are appreciative of all the donations they have received so far.

“We’ve all been really moved by that and I guess it’s one of those things that it’s hard to know how to say thank you because it is such a big ask but people are really coming through for us,” said Kirsten Wisniewski, bread maker at the bakery.

The bakery allows two people in the store at a time. They also offer up delivery and curbside. TO find out more about how you can donate, visit this link.