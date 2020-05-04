Minnesota Anglers Gear Up For Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – Anglers are gearing up for this weekends upcoming fishing opener in Minnesota.

Over at Marine General on London Road, they have stocked up on everything fishing.

Management says, they are anticipating a busy opener with people itching to get out on the water.

“We’ve bought extra rods and reels and tackle. And a lot more tubes and skies and we’re thinking people are staying closer to home,” Marine General Owner, Russ Francisco says.

A one-year fishing license without a trout stamp will cost $20 for an adult.