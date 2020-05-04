Noah Cates Talks Being Named Captain of UMD Men’s Hockey Team

He says he's got great resources to reach out to, including assistant coach Adam Krause.

DULUTH, Minn. – “Oh Captain, My Captain.” Those will be the words that follow every goal Noah Cates scores next season as he will wear the “C” on his jersey.

This past Friday, the Stillwater native was named captain of the Bulldogs for next season. He says he’s got great resources to reach out to, including assistant coach Adam Krause who was the last junior to lead the UMD men’s hockey team.

“I’m sure I’ll be talking with him a lot, just some things he did or kind of different situations. I’m reaching out to him and looking for some advice. I played for some great captains here with Parker [Mackay], Hunter Shepard and Nick Wolff so I’ll definitely reach out to them as we get going and moving on here,” said Cates.

Cates also added that not much will change from him on the ice. But off the ice, he’ll have some added responsibilities.