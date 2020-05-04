St. Luke’s Expands Coronavirus Testing Capacity

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Coronavirus testing requirements are now loosened in Minnesota, making it easier for anyone with symptoms to get swabbed. And thanks to increased testing capacity in the state, healthcare providers in the Twin Ports are able to give more tests.

In April, St. Luke’s turned its Miller Creek Clinic in Hermantown into a respiratory clinic to help fight Coronavirus. Now with more testing resources, medical staff can test anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.

“Our hope is to be able to test more people ultimately so we have more data,” said Dr. Matt Hansmeier, an Urgent Care Physician, St. Luke’s.

Before, testing requirements needed to be met based on factors like medical conditions or age. Now those requirements are loosened and with testing production ramping up. It can be done for people of any age as long as they show symptoms.

“There was very stringent criteria about age, people over 65 with symptoms, and then it as people who were in the hospital and it was people who were severely sick,” said Hansmeier.

The clinic says no appointments are necessary. All you need to do is pull into the parking lot, call the clinic’s number and they will come out to test you in your car. They will also bring you into the clinic to give you a full checkup.

They test around 30 people per day but those at the clinic say they can test a whole lot more. Test results should take around two days.

Hansmeier says the expanded testing will also help medical experts get more information on Coronavirus and help the state get down the path of opening back up.

The biggest takeaway he wants people to know is there is no need to worry about a shortage of tests.

“We have the tests, I’ve met a few people today that are almost feeling guilty for coming in and I’ve had to reassure them, ‘Don’t feel guilty we have plenty of tests, this isn’t what it was two to three to four weeks ago.’”

St. Luke’s says the clinic is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 5 pm.