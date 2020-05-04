“The Last Dance” Documentary Brings Back Memories for Hibbing’s Joel McDonald

McDonald ran into three-time NBA champion Toni Kukoc back in 2009 during a trip in Croatia.

HIBBING, Minn. – This past weekend, “The Last Dance” documentary aired episodes five and six, which included a look into how Croatian basketball legend Toni Kukoc became part of the Chicago Bulls. And that brought back memories for a local basketball coach.

Back in 2006, Hibbing boys basketball coach Joel McDonald was in Croatia and he briefly ran into Kukoc in his hometown, but wasn’t able to get a picture with him. Three years later, McDonald is with his kids in the same town and he once again sees the three time NBA champion.

McDonald would tweet out a picture of that meeting in response to his son Ayden’s tweet saying ‘Toni!”.