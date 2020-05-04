Three Survive Kayak Incident Off Park Point

DULUTH, Minn.-At 1 p.m. today, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency involving three kayakers who were about 400 feet off Park Point near the Sky Harbor Airport.

Duluth Fire arrived to find the boaters on shore, pulling the kayaks out of the water and in contact with Duluth Police. The boaters confirmed that all persons in their party were accounted for and one of them capsized shortly before authorities arrived. DFD and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assessed the patients for hypothermia and any underlying medical conditions. All three boaters were wearing life jackets and wet suits. There were no injuries.

It should be of note that winds today are easterly at 15 MPH with gusts over 20 MPH. There were 1-2 foot waves in the bay. Users of small personal watercraft should be aware of their skill level and weather conditions before going out on the water.