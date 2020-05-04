White Spruce Market Seeing Spike in Business Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Locally Handcrafted Gift Boxes Are Proving to be Popular Gifts As Stay-At-Home Orders Continue

DULUTH, Minn. – Mother’s Day is less than a week away, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’ll most definitely look a little different this year.

The ‘new normal’ isn’t stopping the tradition of gift-giving, however.

Locally handcrafted White Spruce Market is seeing a big spike in business as consumers look to stay connected by gift-giving.

Bailey Aro Hutchence is the founder of White Spruce Market.

She partners with local makers and artisans to create gift boxes that are then sent to consumers around the United States.

Hutchence is seeing a huge increase in business as COVID-19 continues to keep many of us stuck inside and unable to interact with others in-person.

“It’s been pretty incredible and it’s kind of blown us away,” said Hutchence. “I think people are looking for ways to stay connected right now, and gift-giving is a great way to do that and support local business.”

The final day to place your Mother’s Day order is Tuesday, May 5.

Hutchence says some of the best sellers for Mother’s Day this season include White Spruce Market brunch boxes, or anything spa related.

“There’s this beautiful ripple effect that has taken place. When you purchase a White Spruce Market gift box, you’re not only supporting our business but many local businesses in the Northland.”

White Spruce Market is also giving away a gift box once a week to someone who needs a little spoiling during the ongoing stay-at-home orders in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

If you’d like to learn more about White Spruce Market, click here.