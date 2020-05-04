Wisconsin Special Election Runs During the Pandemic

Officials say they have a better grip on the COVID-19 situation and things will run in a more smooth manner.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Nearly one month ago, controversy swirled in Wisconsin as in-person voting was allowed during an election.

Later reports from the state department of health indicate that more than 50 people connected with the election tested positive for COVID-19, and now another election is on the horizon in the 7th district between Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker who are running to replace Sean Duffy next Tuesday.

“When people came in in April to vote early,” said Terri Kalan, Superior city clerk. “We had them, most of them fill out an application for May so their ballots have already gone out and have been returned, so we won’t have as many people out at the polls. I think we’ll have a pretty slower turnout at the polls.”

Officials say they are also implementing cleanliness protocols to ensure safety for those voting to help stop any of them from getting sick.

“All of the necessary precautions, the wipes, and the Lysol and the alcohol sanitizer and the sneeze guards and all of that too,” said Kalan.

There is still curbside voting happening in Superior. Absentee voting began last Monday and you can request a ballot by Thursday.