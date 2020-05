Woodland Avenue Construction Begins

DULUTH, Minn.– Construction on Woodland Avenue and Calvary Road is picking back up this week.

It’s a two-year, $11.5 million joint project between St. Louis County and the City of Duluth. Crews will finish replacing concrete sidewalks and sod. Woodland Avenue will remain open during all of this but Calvary Road will be closed beginning May 11 from Woodland Avenue to just west of the North Shore.