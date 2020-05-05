14-Year-Old Starts Petition to Re-Open Lester Park Golf Course

Christian Houser's petition already has over 1,800 signatures and lots of great feedback, too.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, the city of Duluth announced it will be closing the Lester Park Golf Course for the rest of the year. This didn’t sit well with 14-year-old Christian Houser and he decided to do something about it.

Houser set up a petition on Change.org to try and persuade the city to re-open the golf course. And it’s doing very well so far with over 1,800 signatures since last week and he’s getting great feedback, too.

“I thought it would only get like 100. But then it got 1,500 and I was really surprised by that. There’s a lot of messages. They’re saying they grew up there as a kid and they want it to stay open and they really like that course,” Houser said.

Houser says he’s been going to the golf course with his dad since he was in first grade. And the petition itself is not the only thing he wants to do.

“Well I would like to e-mail or show Mayor Larson about this and maybe she’ll give it a second chance. I would be pretty happy and my friends really want this to open too so I think they would be happy, too,” said Houser.

