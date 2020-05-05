22 Cases of Coronavirus Now in Itasca County

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.– Itasca County has recorded an increase in cases of Coronavirus.

There are now 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. That’s up from only six cases last week.

Officials say 18 of those cases came from an assisted living facility in Grand Rapids known as The Emeralds where nine staff members and nine residents tested positive.

“There is Minnesota Department of Health Guidance for long term care facilities available and the Minnesota Department of Health does assign staff to work directly with the facilities if there is an outbreak,” said Kelly Chandler, Department Director for Itasca County Public Health.

The staff and residents who have tested positive are isolated at this time to help prevent further spread of the virus.