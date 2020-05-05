Breweries Support Healthcare Workers

Local breweries are giving back to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Bent Paddle, located on West Michigan Street, is offering a buy one get one free option for its Crowlers and Growlers. For first responders and for healthcare workers, grocery store employees as well as gas station clerks.

Management says it’s about providing for those helping us out the most.

“We’ve always looked at business as a rising tide, and if we can do well and continue to support our team and our immediate employees,” said Pepin Young, director of taproom and retail operations. “How can we look outside of that to support our friends and family and our immediate community, which is all of Duluth.”

The tap room is open for to-go orders from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Five people are allowed inside at a time.