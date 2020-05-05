Chilly Billy’s in Duluth Reopens

DULUTH, Minn.– After being closed for over a month, Chilly Billy’s on Woodland Avenue in Duluth opened its doors last week.

Because the store is self-serve, customers who come in must wear gloves that are provided while they are getting frozen yogurt.

The number of toppings has been cut in half to keep customers moving. Chilly Billy’s is only letting a small number of people in at a time and has a streamlined path through the store.

“We’re open, it’s safe, people got a sweet tooth like I do you gotta treat yourself once in a while if you’re staying at home all the time you got to get out a little bit,” said Chilly Billy’s Owner Bill Marker.

Chilly Billy’s also offers delivery through Grubhub and Food Dudes. Its Miller Hill Mall location will remain closed.