CSS Students Make Masks While Getting Paid For On-Campus Jobs

One student has made about 100 masks, which she has already distributed to homeless shelters, grocery stores, and hospitals in her hometown.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many students at the College of St. Scholastica are no longer working their jobs on-campus as the college has moved to online teaching to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

But nearly 30 of those student employees are now getting a chance to get paid, while helping to make masks for essential employees and medical workers.

Many of the on-campus jobs at St. Scholastica are usually hands-on, especially those working in the CSS theatre costume shop.

The shop’s supervisor wanted to find a way to give back, but also help students in the process.

That’s when the idea came up to have students make masks for medical workers and essential staff while still getting paid for the job they would have been working.

Each student was given a rental kit, which included a sewing machine, fabric, and other materials needed to make masks.

One student has made about 100 masks, which she has already distributed to homeless shelters, grocery stores, and hospitals in her hometown.

“I think it is important that if you can do it, you should do what you can to help the situation,” said Sydney Hennes. “Obviously the paycheck motivates, but its also important to see the difference you are making in your community.”

The Costume Shop Supervisor says the dedication and commitment the students are taking on shows the strength in the CSS values.

“The benedictine tradition is important here,” said Sasha Howell. “People who sew, we have a unique talent that we can really put to good use. the benedictine tradition at St. Scholastica is helping to align those values and helping to recognize a need in the community.”

The students involved have been able to make hundreds of masks.

Others have also chipped in to make other types of personal protective equipment like gowns.

The College of St. Scholastic student employees making masks log the hours they commit.

Those students involved are getting paid through the end of the spring semester.