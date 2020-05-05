Douglas County Tourism Hits Record Season in 2019

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Tourism in Wisconsin last year created a record $22.2 billion boost in the state’s economy. But as the Coronavirus pandemic stretches closer to this summer, that number is expected to look a lot different.

Tourism in Douglas County last year saw one of the best seasons ever but the pandemic is expected to do the opposite for 2020.

Douglas County’s tourism numbers have been steadily increasing every year over the last decade.

In 2019, $106.4 million came in from visitor spending which led to 1,377 jobs in the area.

Douglas County says the part of the increase comes from work on the Barker’s Island beach area and expanded ATV and snowmobiling routes.

Officials say they are unsure how much tourism will be shaken up by the Coronavirus but are hopeful it will bounce back fast whenever the pandemic ends.

“The more that we’ve seen in the numbers is people do want to come here,” said Director of Marketing for Travel Superior Nikky Framakes. “We have four seasons of fun here and I think people are starting to wake up to that fact and it’s just unfortunate that we’re getting an interruption.”

Douglas County is encouraging people to use local trails and other outdoor activities when travel restrictions are lifted.