Duluth High Schools Creating Virtual Graduation Ceremony Videos

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Public Schools will hold virtual graduations this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district announced on Tuesday.

“Graduation from high school is a significant milestone, one that students anticipate and look forward to for years,” Bill Gronseth, the ISD 709 Superintendent, said in a press release. “In the face of the pandemic and the restrictions and uncertainty around it, identifying a safe and meaningful way to honor that milestone and our graduating seniors is important. We want to provide our schools ample time to work on this. We understand this is not the way families or students envisioned graduation would be – no one did – but it’s the best decision for this time.”

Duluth East and Denfeld High Schools are creating videos for the virtual ceremonies, which will include music, speeches, photos, and videos.

“Our schools have had discussions, both formal and informal, with students and staff since it was first anticipated that current circumstances might require a new approach to graduation,” Danette Seboe, the Duluth East High School Principal, said in a press release. “The goal of this planning was and is to provide a memorable senior experience.”

WDSE-TV8, the PBS station in Duluth, is partnering with the district to help produce the graduation ceremony videos, which will also give students the chance to dress up in their caps and gowns and have their photos taken on stage at their school with some family members there.