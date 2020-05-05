Flower Shops Prepare for Mother’s Day

Local flower shops are also busy, preparing for the big floral holiday coming up this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. –

Superior Blooms is taking orders right now for Mother’s Day. Management says the business is a bit busier than they usually are.

They recently upgraded their website and have gotten more traffic. They also have been getting sales through Instagram and Facebook.

“I love my job and it’s really important I think right now to let people know that you are thinking about them and that you care about them and that you may not be able to celebrate like you usually can,” said Emily Fletcher, the studio manager for Superior Blooms.

The business is located on West Michigan Street next door to the medical arts building.