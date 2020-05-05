Great Outdoors: Trout Fishing

DULUTH, Minn. – With school classes virtual and many businesses shut down, many people are using their free time to fish on Knife River.

“I don’t want to sit at home on the couch all day, I want to get out and do stuff because I’m getting bored with schoolwork and just sitting and watching Netflix,” said Justin, who was out fishing with his friends.

Fishing gives people the chance to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining social distancing.

“We don’t have to be right next to each other, you can be six feet or 12 feet apart while you’re fishing,” Justin said.

It lets people relax their minds and escape from the pandemic, even if just for a few hours.

“You watch ducks, there’s different birds, in the spring time there’s so much stuff going on around the water, you feel refreshed after spending time on the river,” Cory Johnson said, who was out on the river with his son.

“It’s nice to get away from the chaos. They’re just able to be by themselves and them on the river or them on the trail in the outdoors, no coronavirus or outbreak bothering them or anything,” Justin added.

And fishing even teachers some skills and life lessons that kids can’t currently get in the classroom.

“These fish live in these waters, in the lake, so it really teaches them that what we do away from these lakes and these streams affects the water quality and eventually the fish. They’re breathing it in, they’re eating the stuff,” Johnson said.

As more people are going outside to fish, many say that it’s still nice to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

“It is kind of different this year because you do see more people during the week. But there’s plenty of room for people and it kind of pushes you to fish in different spots that you maybe wouldn’t have fished before and it’s surprising where you find these fish and where they can go,” Johnson said.

“Just the fact that this crazy coronavirus is going on and everyone is coming out here, relaxing, enjoying themselves. It’s nice,” Justin added.