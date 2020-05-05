Hayward’s Lumberjack World Championships Canceled for 2020

Hayward, Wis.-The Lumberjack World Championships Foundation and its board of directors announced today the 61st annual Lumberjack World Championships competition and festival has been canceled for 2020.

“With the uncertainties associated with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the nation and around the globe, LWCF officials were forced to make the difficult decision to reschedule the 61st annual LWC international competition,” the group said in a statement.

The group still plans to hold the event next year July 29, 30, and 31.