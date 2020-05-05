Lilac Hill Preps to Open Second Greenhouse

DULUTH, Minn.– Mother’s Day is right around the corner and greenhouses are opening back up just in time.

Lilac Hill Greenhouse is getting ready to open a pop-up store in the parking at Super One on West Arrowhead Road in Duluth.

The soft opening is tomorrow. 200 hanging baskets will be available along with annuals, perennials and more.

The manager tells us he hopes the flowers will brighten people up during the pandemic.

“I love plants, I love seeing the color and if we can do this safely, people aren’t at risk, I think it will be encouraging to them to be able to see some color in their life, to be able to get their minds focused on getting outside,” said Larry Stute, Greenhouse Manager of Lilac Hills Greenhouse.

The greenhouse will be controlling the amount of customers allowed in at one time and encouraging people to wear masks.