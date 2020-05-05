Two Premier Northern Minnesota Camping Spots Won’t Open Overnight

DULUTH, Minn.-Minnesota’s two premier camping destinations will remain closed to overnight visitors for the duration of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.

Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness announced Monday that they will be open for day recreation, but will not issue camping or houseboat mooring permits through May 17.

The owner of Rainy Lake Houseboats in International Falls, tells the Star Tribune the governor’s decision to include restrictions on public and private campgrounds in his stay-at-home emergency order makes little sense to the businesses and communities of northern Minnesota that rely on spring and summer tourism.