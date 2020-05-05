UMD To Hold Virtual Graduation Commencement

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD graduating seniors won’t be getting the traditional in-person commencement ceremony this year.

However, a virtual ceremony will go live on the universities website at 11 a.m. on May 16th.

Each of the five university of Minnesota campuses have this option for students with family and friends able to watch.

There will be a series of recorded speeches from the chancellor and students.

Each individual slide will appear with the name, photo and major of each graduate.

“So that is a chance for them to see as close as we can replicate walking across the stage. They can click on their slide and have their name called as though they were walking across the stage and receiving their diploma,” UMD Marketing and Public Relations Director, Lynne Williams says.

The virtual commencement will be archived online until the end of June.

A university spokesperson says, the university may still hold some type of in-person commencement in the fall, but the exact time is up in the air.