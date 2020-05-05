West Eighth Street House Fire Leads to $50,000 in Damages

DULUTH, Minn.-Just after 1 a.m., fire crews responded to blaze at 2309 W. Eighth St.

Units arriving found a fire on the back side of the building. The No. 2 Engine from Lincoln Park station made entry to the second floor of the house through the front side and extinguished the fire. A thorough search of the house was completed at the same time by other fire units. Their searches found no occupants or pets. No one was injured.

Fire damage to the home is contained to the second floor. Damage to the building and contents are estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.