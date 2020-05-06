A New Bill Could Extend Off-Sale Purchases For Breweries And Distilleries

The bill would relax restrictions for 60 days.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local breweries and distilleries have been significantly impacted by Covid-19.

A new bill could give them some relief in restrictions preventing the sale of their products.

Minnesota Representatives Liz Olson and Sydney Jordan recently introduced a bill to help Minnesota craft breweries and distilleries to recover from the loss of business.

The bill creates an economic opportunity by temporarily relaxing restrictions of off-sale beverages.

If approved, the bill will allow taprooms and cocktail rooms to offer more to-go sales like six-packs.

this is an extension of the sales of crowlers and growlers.

“At least, for now, it continues to level the playing field. We have already deemed liquor stores essential,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “We have already allowed restaurants to do it, but it is important to allow those who manufacture it.”

The bill would relax restrictions for 60 days and also allow distilleries to sell up to one 750 milliliter or two 375 milliliter bottles per customer.