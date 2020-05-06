Arrowhead Region Receives $600,000 Brownfields Grant

This is the first time the arrowhead region of Minnesota has been chosen for the grant.

DULUTH, Minn. – Several cities in Minnesota will be receiving a grant totaling $600,000 towards assessing and cleaning up abandoned industrial sites.

Members of the EPA, along with Congressman Pete Stauber announced that the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission has been selected to help revitalize areas in Two Harbors including an ore dock there.

Other areas include Grand Rapids, International Falls, Cloquet, Cohasset and Aitkin County.

The goal is to increase property values and tax revenue for the region.

“These funds will be used to transform contaminated sites into community assets also helping create new opportunities for hard working Minnesotans and help unleash the economic engine in Minnesota’s 8th congressional district,” 8th District Representative, Pete Stauber says.

