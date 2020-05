City of Duluth Hosting Press Conference to Give Update on Operations

DULUTH, Minn.-Mayor Emily Larson will provide an update on city operations at a press conference today at 12:30 p.m.

Mayor Larson, in addition to Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken and Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, will be providing operational updates during the call.

Fox 21 will be streaming the event on our Facebook page.