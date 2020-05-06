City to Light Aerial Lift Bridge in College and High School Colors to Honor Seniors
DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth will be lighting the Aerial Lift Bridge in honor of all Duluth high school and college graduating seniors.
Each Duluth college and high school will be celebrated individually. The Lift Bridge will be lit at dusk, and will be lit overnight.
The schedule for the Lift Bridge lighting can be found below:
May 9 – UMD maroon & gold
May 10 – CSS blue & gold
May 18 – LSC teal blue
June 2 – ALC royal blue
June 3 – Duluth East red
June 4 – Duluth Denfeld maroon &gold
June 5 – Lakeview Christian Academy blue
June 6 – Harbor City blue &white
June 7 – Marshall gold