City to Light Aerial Lift Bridge in College and High School Colors to Honor Seniors

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth will be lighting the Aerial Lift Bridge in honor of all Duluth high school and college graduating seniors.

Each Duluth college and high school will be celebrated individually. The Lift Bridge will be lit at dusk, and will be lit overnight.

The schedule for the Lift Bridge lighting can be found below:

May 9 – UMD maroon & gold

May 10 – CSS blue & gold

May 18 – LSC teal blue

June 2 – ALC royal blue

June 3 – Duluth East red

June 4 – Duluth Denfeld maroon &gold

June 5 – Lakeview Christian Academy blue

June 6 – Harbor City blue &white

June 7 – Marshall gold