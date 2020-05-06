Crime Rates Go Down As Opioid Overdose Increase

DULUTH, Minn. – Since the Minnesota Stay-at-home order first took effect back in march, crime rates have gone down drastically in the city of Duluth.

However, opioid overdoses are still happening during the pandemic.

Duluth police say they have seen a rise in cases in the month of April.

As many people are practicing social distancing and staying home during the pandemic, burglaries, assaults, and DWI’s are down by more than 50%.

Even narcotics calls have also been cut in half.

While those calls are down, police officials are still facing upticks in opioid overdoses.

Over the past three years, the city sees on average 13-14 overdoses a month.

In April alone there were 22.

Authorities say it unclear if the pandemic is causing the spike as overdose numbers typically go up and down from month to month.

“This does not appear to be way outside of what we typically see,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken. “Every one of these overdose numbers we see monthly are oftentimes attached to the source of supply and what’s in that supply.”

Duluth Police believe, in most cases, Fentanyl is the direct cause for many of the overdose cases they usually see in the city.

This is the second spike in opioid overdoses this year.

In February there was a total of 25.