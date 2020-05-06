Dozens of First Responders Parade by Hospitals for National Nurses Day

Nurses lined the streets waiting for the parade of sirens and honks to reach their hospitals.

DULUTH, Minn. – National Nurses Day was celebrated in Duluth when dozens of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances paraded in front of St. Luke’s and Essentia Hospitals as a thank you to the brave nurses for their sacrifices.

Nurses lined the streets waiting for the parade of sirens and honks to reach their hospitals.

“Any feedback we get that’s positive from the community just means so much to me and my staff so it’s really meaningful,” said Brittany Basara, a clinical supervisor at St. Luke’s.

As a spotlight has been put on medical professionals during COVID-19, some say Nurses Day served as a nice distraction from all the stress of the past months.

“People are really stressed out right now so whatever can be done to deviate from what’s going on give a little excitement give a little happiness I think is really important right now,” said Jean Black, an environmental service supervisor at Essentia.

Capt. Paul Gucinski, of the Duluth Fire Department, said he realizes how hard nurses work to take care of the community and wanted to do something to recognize that.

“It was really awesome to see everybody that was out there and was a great opportunity for us to get out and say hi and thank you for everything that they do,” said Capt. Gucinski.

Nurses at St. Luke’s say the community support has been comforting especially with the many masks and food donations.

Every day we come to work we try to do our very best and so whenever you get thanks whether its a gift or someone just saying thank you it means so much to us,” said Basara.