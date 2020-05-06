Duluthians Celebrate “Bike to Anywhere” Day

DULUTH, Minn. – With the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Bike to School Day put on by MNDoT and Minnesota Safe Routes to School has been changed to “Bike to Anywhere” Day.

It occurs on the first Wednesday of May every year, and the day gives parents and children the opportunity to tune up their bikes and find the safest routes to school.

Now, people like local biker Michelle Pierson, someone who has helped organize the event for the past seven years, are doing things a little differently while still staying active.

“Encouraging families to get out and explore areas in their own neighborhoods. Biking is a great way to stay socially and physically distant from other people. Bikes are about six feet long so that gives you an opportunity to stay apart but stay active,” Pierson says.

On their bike ride, the Pierson family stopped at a couple schools which their children attend.

There, they wrote messages of thanks to school staff to help show support for Teacher Appreciation Week.