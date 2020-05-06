Equilibrium3 to Receive $10,000 Grant

DULUTH, Minn.– As small businesses and non-profits try to navigate their way through the Coronavirus pandemic, some groups are getting together to help give them a boost.

Verizon and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation in Duluth are giving a $10,000 grant to Equilibrium3 over in Lincoln Park. Even though they work in energy, the non-profit has been helping families get food, apply for stimulus money, and more. Duluth LISC says the money couldn’t be going to a better organization.

“It certainly comes at the right time for an organization that is helping so many, not only businesses, but individuals in the neighborhood to get through the COVID crisis,” said Pam Kramer, Executive Director for Duluth LISC.

Verizon and LISC are giving out more grants to local businesses. They’ll be announced in the coming weeks.