Kory Deadrick Resigns as Proctor Boys Basketball Head Coach

The 24-year-old says he hopes to land another coaching position in the local area.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Earlier this week, rumors began to swirl regarding the status of Proctor boys basketball coach Kory Deadrick. And now, the worst case scenario was confirmed.

Deadrick has resigned as head coach of the Rails boys basketball team. In his lone season at Proctor, he led the team to a 9-19 record. FOX 21 has learned from multiple sources that the decision was made due to a disagreement between Deadrick and the Proctor High School administration. The 24-year-old says he hopes to land another coaching position in the local area.