Limo Company Offers The Community A “Family Night Out”

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Social distancing and Stay-at-home orders have been keeping many people from experiencing life outside the comforts of their own home.

Road Trip limo in Superior is now offering a “family night out” special.

For three hours, families can rent one of the company’s sanitized party buses to go anywhere they choose.

The buses are equipped with TVs and a Bluetooth audio system for families to watch movies or even do a little karaoke.

The owner says this is a way to keep business going while helping families stay entertained.

“I have three employees. They are part-time, but I still have three employees and I have to get them back to the swing of things,” said Owner Courtney Griffin. “For the family situation, it’s just something fun to do besides sitting around the house.”

Only six to eight people are allowed at a time on the buses to help follow CDC guidelines.

Also, all riders must be from the same household.

Reservations can be made by calling Road Trip Limo at 218-390-9449.