Minnesota Junior PGA to Host Senior Showcase

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – The Minnesota PGA Junior Golf Association has announced that they will host a Minnesota High Schoo Senior Golf Showcase to honor the class of 2020.

The tournament will take place June 9th for boys and June 10th for girls and will be played at the Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. Registration is open to any and all high school seniors, but priority will be given to those who participated in last year’s tournament as juniors. For more information, click here.