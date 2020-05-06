Musky Fest Canceled This Year

HAYWARD, Wis.-The Hayward Chamber of Commerce has announced that this year’s Musky Fest is canceled due to the coronavirus.

“After exploring various options and considering a number of factors, our Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Musky Festival due to the uncertainties associated with the current pandemic and the gathering of large groups,” the group said in a prepared statement. “The health, safety and well-being of the Hayward area community, festival attendees, participants, sponsors, volunteers and staff have remained our top priorities as we have monitored the COVID-19 situation.”

Next year’s 71st Musky Festival is scheduled for June 25-27.