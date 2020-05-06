Northland High School Students use Signs to Celebrate

As regular graduations are being switched for the virtual variety, students are finding new ways to celebrate in the Northland.

Students from Duluth East received yard signs to stick in their lawns last week. The signs signify their accomplishments and graduation.

And now, Duluth East and Denfeld are putting together videos of their own virtual ceremonies, which will include music, speeches, and photos.

One student we spoke to said he’s trying to see the silver lining in all of this.

“Try to stay positive,” said Calvin Peller, senior at Duluth East. “It’s not the end of the world, it could be a lot worse. Stay positive. It’ll go away eventually.”

Peller told us that he will be going to LSC next fall and will be studying carpentry.